The Barron County Dispatch Center took 518 calls for service over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including a report on July 4 at 10:37 p.m. for a vehicle that went off the road on Hwy. SS, just north of Cameron.
Sheriff's department deputies located a female, Tamara Staves, 49, of Cameron at the scene, according to a press release. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron where she passed away. Initial investigation shows a possible medical issue prior to the crash.
Assisting the Sheriff's department was Chetek Ambulance, Chetek Fire, Barron County Area First Responders, Chetek Police Department, WI DNR, WI State Patrol and Life Link Helicopter.
Earlier that day, at 4:04 p.m., dispatch received a call of a boating accident on Pokegema Lake. The initial investigation showed that a female, Tera Busker, 41 of Roberts was riding illegally on the front of the boat when it struck a wave. Busker was thrown off the boat and hit by the boat's motor. Busker was flown to an Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and Sheriff's department.
A total of 10 OWIs were issued by Barron County authorities, including four to boaters and six to drivers, according to the Sheriff's department press release.
