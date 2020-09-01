Onalee Levenhagen, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Rice Lake.
Born on September 17, 1941 in River Falls, WI to Reinhart and Alice (Martin) Laatsch. Lee graduated from the Rice Lake High School and she received an Associate Degree in finance from WITC. She has worked at Pizza Hut, McDonalds, St. Croix Casino, in the Insurance Industry, was a glaze chemist making pottery and owned & operated Keystone Ceramics in South Dakota. Lee was married to Nathan Levenhagen on May 23, 1987 in Rice Lake where they owned and operated Carpet Corral.
Lee was a proud member of the Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge #1441 where she was the Exalted Ruler in 2016. She enjoyed working on the computer, reading, latch hooking, needle work, pottery and painting. At the time of her death she was president of the resident council of Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake, WI.
She is survived by her husband, Nate Levenhagen of Rice Lake; three daughters, Sonia (Rick) Inkster of Houston, Texas, Stephanie (Todd) Warren of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Sandra (Shawn) Cahill of Spooner, WI; a son, Karl (Tolu) Novy of Missouri City, Texas; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Neville (Janet) Laatsch of Carlsbad, CA; a niece and two nephews, and sister-in-law Mary (Mike) Farrell of Culver, MN, and her two loving cats Honey and Sonny whom she entrusted their care to her husband, Nate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhart and Alice; stepfather, Orville Evenson; and a brother, Allwyn Laatsch.
As the angels arrived to escort Lee home I am sure she asked them “Does God have an ice cold Coke ready for me”? I am sure the answer was “You bet, come on home”.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Rice Lake Elk’s Lodge from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you contribute to either the State of Wisconsin Elks Association Committee for the Disabled or the Rice Lake, Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, to fund an ADA compliant fishing pier. The pier will be accessible at Indian Mounds Park lake shore across from Heritage Lakeside.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
