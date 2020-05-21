Yvonne Jager, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020, while in hospice care at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, after a battle with cancer.
Yvonne was born in Hillsboro, WI to William and Margaret (Appleman) Turner. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1967 and after living in many places around the United States, she made her home in Rice Lake in 1996. Yvonne worked as an Assistant Manager and Sales Clerk for Kwik Trip in Barron and Rice Lake, and most recently, at Stump Lake Liquor in Rice Lake.
Yvonne enjoyed crafts, counted cross-stitch, crossword puzzles, mystery novels and decorating and caring for her home. She especially loved taking care of her dog, Gordy.
Yvonne is survived by her mother, Margaret Olson of Rice Lake; sisters, Vickie (David) Larson of Thornton, CO, Sheila (Scott) Lucas of Cameron WI, Sandy (Gary) Peteler of Bloomington, MN; step-sister, Kim (Ray) Matton of Rice Lake; along with nieces, Lynette, Amy, Denise, Kari and nephews, David, Kelly, Kyle, Curtis. She loved you all and had many of your pictures displayed throughout her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, William; sister, Gloria Anderson; paternal grandparents, Edward and Fernie Turner; maternal grandparents, Cortland and Elizabeth Appleman; stepfather, Everett Olson; and friend, Paul Hanson.
Yvonne will be interred at Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge, WI, in a private graveside ceremony at a date yet to be determined. The family thanks her caregivers at Woodstone and Mayo Hospice for their care and support for Yvonne and to Skinner Funeral Homes of Cumberland for their assistance and support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.