Yvonne Anderson, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI, died Monday, January 25, 2021.
She was born on November 16, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to Virgil and Alice (First) Anderson. Yvonne graduated from Regina High School in South Minneapolis, MN and then attended college at St. Marys Hospital. Yvonne worked for Northwest Airlines for many years as an agent in reservations, ticketing and baggage. She loved to travel around the world, sew, crochet and embroidery work. Yvonne spent a lot of time at the Adora- tion Chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Church and with her family.
She is survived by a sister, Alice Armstrong of Rice Lake; a brother, Father Barg “Andy” Anderson of Rice Lake; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Alice Anderson; a brother, Leroy Anderson; a brother-in-law, Gary Armstrong; and a nephew, Matthew Armstrong.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson and Father Dennis Mullen of- ciating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
