William Dent passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his wife, five daughters and granddaughter Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 83.
He served his country for many years in the Armed Forces, was an avid hunter, fisherman, great outdoors man and enjoyed flying small airplanes. His greatest passion would be time spent with his family more than anything.
His death was preceded by his parents, Willard and Doris Dent; brother, Willard; and sister, Edna.
He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Gail Dent; and his “girls”, Susan (Roy) Wentzel, Sherry Hininger, Holly (Robert) Thomas, Dena (Paul) Zezulka and Colleen Cudo; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, George “Butch” (Pam) Dent.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI. Following the service burial took place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spooner, WI, where Military Services was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Honorary Pallbearer: Kenneth William Gehl, Tech Sergeant-Air Force
Pallbearers: Robert Joseph Thomas III, Shaun Michael Thomas, Michael Roy Wentzel, Justin William Zezulka, Cody Scott Cudo and Wyatt Joel Thomas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.