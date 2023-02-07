William Henry Sharp, 90, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
He was born on October 13, 1932, in Denver Township, Michigan to Ralph and Agnes Sharp. He told many stories of happy times spent with his parents and his two older brothers, Bob and Jack, on the farm. In elementary school he started playing baseball, igniting a lifelong love of the game. He met his sweetheart, Damaris, in high school and they got married just before his deployment overseas in 1953. He spent the next year primarily in Germany, and he spoke of that year as a challenging time full of interesting experiences, a turning point in his life between childhood and adulthood. He returned home to Michigan in December of 1954, and he and Damaris began family life in earnest. They moved to Wisconsin shortly after the birth of their eldest daughter, Debbie, who was soon followed by Mike, Cindy, and Penny. He attended Milwaukee School of Engineering on the GI Bill. They built a wonderful life together as a family, and they became strongly connected to the various communities in which they lived in as they moved around Wisconsin following his work as an engineer. In 1995, they fulfilled their dream of retiring to a lake house in Rice Lake, WI, and had so many happy memories there. They also made the most of their retirement by traveling with their fifth wheel down south escaping many winters and getting to spend time with Damaris’s brother Darrell and his wife Madeline in Arizona.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.