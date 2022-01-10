William Dale "Bill" Lammers

William Lammers, 69 of Rice Lake passed away peacefully while holding his wife's hand, December 28th 2021 at Lakeview Medical Center. He was born October 21st,1952 in Cumberland Wi. to Raphael (Alice Clark) Lammers and a wonderful bunch of Siblings.

He married the love of his life JoAnn Lammers, on June 10th,1972 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, WI. They had 50 absolutely wonderful years: traveling around the United States, Flipping homes, adventuring, working and raising two daughters. They even survived the F5 tornado in Joplin, MO in 2011.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn Lammers; daughters, Karen (David) Hartless, Michelle (John Hodges) Inks, Sherry Inks; grandchildren, Nicholas Inks, Nikki (Trenton Hom) Inks, Ethan and Alex Philllippi, Carmen and Marlo Grundy, Serena, Hunter and Luckus Inks sisters, Sharron (Gary) Danielson and Elaine (Richard)Borgan; brothers, Don (Carol) Lammers, Duane (Katie) Lammers, Bruce (Cindy) Lammers and Robert; widowed sister-in-laws,  Judy (Dick Lammers). Kay (Charles) Lammers; numerous nieces, nephew's, cousins and loved ones.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Dick and Charlie Lammers; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Robert Lammers); and great grandson Voyin Dmytro ( Nikki Inks ); along with 15-year companion Laci, the Jack Russell.

Private wake at deceased home for immediate family on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

