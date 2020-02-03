William Cyr, age 87, passed away on January 25, 2020. Born March 1, 1932 to Ruby and Laura Cyr, he was a lifetime resident of Birchwood, WI.
He graduated Birchwood High School and married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Evans, on June 21, 1951. Out of high school, Bill worked at the Birchwood Lumber and Veneer Mill before attending Dunwoody Technical Institute in Minnesota.
He proudly served in the Army National Guard for 20 years. It was while working at Andersons Marina in La Crosse, WI, that he discovered his love and skill of being a mechanic. He owned the Birchwood Standard Station until being deployed to Washington State in 1961 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After returning from Washington he bought the building of what became Cyr’s Auto and Marine. Bill was a hardworking man who liked to keep busy. A man of many talents and hobbies, he was also a milk man and drove the school bus for 28 years.
He relished the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and logging, building two of his families log homes. Bill’s true passion was flying. He owned several airplanes and had his own landing strip, affectionately called Will B. Gone ranch. He could always be seen buzzing around the skies, and once flew all the way to Alaska.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Laura Cyr; his son, William Todd; and his daughter, Kristin (Jeff) Steinmeyer. Survived by his beloved wife, of 69 years, Roberta Cyr; daughters, Joan (Jim) Ruch, Gwen (Jim) Gallanty, Suzette (Craig) Moore, Sally (Matt) Sharp, Lynette (Randy) Madison and, a son, William E. Cyr; and his sister, Joan Ott. Bill leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many adored nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on February 21, St. John’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life at the American Legion in Birchwood after services.
