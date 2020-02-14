William Curran, age 72, went to be with Jesus on February 1, 2020 while living in the Highland Chateau assisted living facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.  

William “Bill” Curran was born on August 25, 1947 in Stillwater, MN to Bill and Dorothy (English) Curran.  He grew up and lived most of his life in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.  He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Nam war at a post in Korea.  He completed a bachelor’s degree and spent most of his career as a prison guard.

He is survived by his son, Shannon (Lulu) Curran and two granddaughters.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy, and his brother Jim.

A private funeral was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 

