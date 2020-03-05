William Lambrecht, age 82, of Birchwood, WI, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.

He was born April 3, 1937 in St. Paul, MN to Charles and Clara (Day) Lambrecht.  Bill graduated from high school and also graduated from Technical Vocational Institute of St. Paul with a degree in Auto Mechanics. He was married to Joyce Coleman on April 28, 1962 in St. Paul, MN.  He was a mechanic for many years at the United States Postal Service.  

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and taught his children on how to enjoy the outdoors.  He loved being with his family and friends.  Bill was a very faithful husband and a good man.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lambrecht of Birchwood; two sons, Bill Jr. and Monica Lambrecht (their children, Mark and Catherine) of Stillwater, MN and Fred and Kelly Lambrecht (their children, Dr. Nick and Zak) of Stacy, MN; a daughter, Elise and Todd Hogen of Birchwood; two sisters-in-law, Jan Gustafson of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Lois Lambrecht of St. Paul, MN; nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara Lambrecht; three brothers, Sonny, Ike, Bob; three sisters, Dolly, Jane and Katherine.  

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Birchwood, WI, Rev. Barb Kleven officiating.  

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Church.  

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

