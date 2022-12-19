Willard “Will” Kaufman Fromenthal, age 86, of Sarona, WI, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mayo HealthSystem in LaCrosse, WI.

He was born on July 21, 1936 in Berwick, Louisiana to Charles and Clothtilde (Champagne) Fromenthal.  Will graduated from Morgan City High School in Louisiana in 1956 and was married to Mary Martinson on June 6, 1959.

