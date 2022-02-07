Wilfred Rugroden, age 94, of Rice Lake, WI died Friday, February 4, 2022 in Shell Lake, WI.
He was born on July 8, 1927 in Taylor Falls, MN to Christian and Gina (Stensvold) Rugroden. Wilfred graduated from St. Croix Falls High School and then entered the United States Navy and served during WWII and was Honorably Discharged. Wilfred was married to Eunice Olsen on May 27, 1950 in Eureka Center, WI. Wilfred was a supervisor for Gustafson’s Ice Cream and Dairy Company in Rice Lake for many years and also owned and operated Willie’s Martinizing Dry Cleaning in Rice Lake. He also delivered the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper.
He was a referee for all sports and enjoyed watching all sports; going camping, making it to the Wisconsin State Basketball Tournaments every year and taking walks. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by four sons, Jonathan (Lorraine) Rugroden, Joseph Rugroden, Thomas Rugroden and Timothy (Theresa) Rugroden; five grandchildren, Nathan (Reesha) Rugroden, Kaydi Rugroden, Hillary (Matthew) Trescher, Elizabeth (Michael) Griffith and Ashley Schuster; six great grandchildren, Charlie and Ellie Griffith, Jonathan and Riley Rugroden, Florence and Hazel Trescher; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; a son, Robert; his parents; two brothers, Palmer and Arvid; two sisters, Jalma and Ordella.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Cody Kargus and Rev. Steve Svendsen officiating, with interment in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Providence Reformed Baptist Church or Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
