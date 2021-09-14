Wayne Patrick Gustafson, age 58, of Birchwood, WI, died suddenly with family and friends by his side on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born on July 29, 1963 in Ashland, WI to Laurel and Mary Ann (Clark) Gustafson. Guss attended Drummond High School and then entered the United States Army where he served as a cook in which time he received many medals and was later Honorably Discharged. Guss was extremely proud to serve his country.
Guss was a kind and very compassionate man and was loved by many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching all sports - Bucks, Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Guss’s passion was writing poems and songs - it seemed to bring him peace of mind. He will be remembered as a shining light. He was so willing to help others before himself.
Guss is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Gustafson (Tim Schroeder), Tammie (Mike) Johnson and Lori (Joe) Schwiesow; half brothers, Lonnie (Peachie) Gustafson and Bruce (Nancy) Gustafson; uncle, Lester Gustafson; he was a brother, uncle and friend to many. He was preceded by his father, Laurel; uncles, Fritz, Arthur, James, Frank and Donald; his beloved Grandma Anna; aunt, Darlene “Tootsie” Johnson. There are many more family members and close friends but too many to list.
Guss will have a private celebration of life and rest in peace at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI on Monday, September 20, 2021, with Full Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
