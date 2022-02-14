Wayne Spangler, longtime resident of Rice Lake, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Born in Perry, IA, on Jan 28, 1930, Wayne enjoyed a full life of 92 years. His loves and legacy include family, architecture, sailing, song, and a little bit of fun - every day.
Of family, all who knew Wayne appreciate his most cherished role – as devoted husband to the late Edith “Sparky” Spangler, daughter of Andrew Bergren of Long Lake, WI. Wayne and Edie enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. He cherished all things about Edie, most notably their daily chats over morning coffee. Wayne also drew immense pride from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, everywhere. Professionally, he was a shaper of communities and civic leader as sole proprietor of Spangler Architects, Inc. Among his many accomplishments are Rice Lake’s Modern Main (1970), induction as a Fellow of the national American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 1987 and recipient of the coveted Golden Award from the Wisconsin AIA (1989). An avid sailor, Wayne logged over 30,000 miles on his beloved Stormy Duchess and predecessor boats. His sailing adventures, most of which included Edie, ranged from local lakes to Lake Superior to the Caribbean to Europe.
Wayne is preceded in death by wife Edith Spangler, and his parents, Merlin G. and Ione M. Spangler of Ames, IA. Wayne is survived by many loving kin, including: daughters Ann Stoeklen (Jeff) of Hugo, OK, and Kath Groth (Dave) of La Crosse, WI; sons Grant Spangler of Ojai, CA, Bradley Spangler (Leslie) of Burlington, WA, and Jonathan Spangler (Trish) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Caitlin Benbo (Sidney) of Glen Burnie, MD, Jacob Nelson of Rice Lake, WI, Preston Frise of Morrison, CO, Eric Spangler of Burlington, WA, Jessalyn Spangler of Burlington, WA, and Remington Spangler of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren Edan Spangler of Burlington, WA, and Sean Benbo of Glen Burnie, MD; and many surrogate sons and daughters around the world.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Long Lake Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Rodger Prois officiating. Visitation will be held from Noon-2:00 p.m. June 18, 2022.
A Celebration of Life to follow (time and location TBD). Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is handling the services for the family.
