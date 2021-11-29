Wayne Schwanke, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Owen, WI.
He was born on September 1, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Alfred and Margaret (Hammerberg) Schwanke. Butch graduated from Memphis Technical High School in Memphis, Tennessee and then entered the United States Navy and later was Honorably Discharged as a CB.
Butch was a diesel mechanic for Meyers International in Cameron, Johnson and Gerber Motors and Link Motors in Rice Lake. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Butch was a scout leader for Troop 8 at Bethany Lutheran for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Schwanke; a son, Marc Schwanke; a daughter, Darolyn (Scott) Weaver; seven grandchildren, Dakota, Destin, Tanner, Max, Kenzie, Kallie and Kole; seven great grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Schwanke; grandparents, Marcus and Tilda Hammerberg; a sister, Peggy Zeman.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Arthur Bergren officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
