Wayne Henderson, age 61, of Rice Lake, WI, died peacefully Monday, December 20, 2021 in Rice Lake.
He was born on December 13, 1960 in Rice Lake to Irvin and Edith (Hartwig) Henderson. Wayne attended school in Rice Lake and worked for Rice Lake Weighing as a Mechanical Engineer for over 30 years until Multiple Sclerosis took over his life. He was married to Darcy Turgeson on April 11, 1981 in Rice Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Darcy Henderson; a son, Alex Henderson; his mother, Edith; a brother, Dale Henderson; sister, Georgia (Larry) Lefebvre; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Pat Turgeson; two brothers-in-law, Scot (Donna) Turgeson and Ryan (Roddi) Turgeson; sister-in-law, Kari (Rod) Thome; two nephews, Mike Henderson and Jordan Thome (Mandi Linder); four nieces, Lisa (Doug) Larson, Sara Dosch, Jenay (Luke) Hammang and Miley Turgeson. He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin Henderson; a niece, Paula Lefebvre.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation was held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
