Wayne Braun, 65, passed away on September 19, 2021 after a long illness surrounded by his loving family and friends. Wayne was born August 28, 1956 to Maurice and Rosella (Fye) Braun in South St. Paul MN. His family moved to Wisconsin when he was a teenager and he remained a Wisconsin resident the rest of his life.
Wayne spent his working years as an auto body mechanic and loved the work so much he restored classic cars as a hobby. He was also involved in auto racing for many years. In what remained of his free time, he loved playing pool and the outdoors; hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.
Wayne is survived by his children, Sheri (Jason Staples) Blomberg, Dwayne (Sherry Minor) Braun; and their mother, Debbie; Angela (Michael) Dollaway, Alicia (Nicholas) Dyon, Wayne (Billie Jo) Braun and their mother, Patricia; sisters, Diane (Wayne Green) Kaseno, Carolyn Bachmeyer; brother, Morrie Braun; grandchildren, Kennedi Beach, Cody Braun, Angel Havens, McKinley Braun, Harlie Braun, Dawson Braun, Taylor Smith, Austin, Eli, Kian Dollaway, Caitlyn, Anakah, McKenna, Neveah, Janessa Dyon, Wayne, Hunter, Cohlten Braun; three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; Maurice and Rosella; stepfather, James Luttrull; and sister, Glyness Laguna.
Visitation was at the Skinner Funeral Home-Rice Lake from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 with a family burial service following at the Shell Lake City Cemetery.
The family thanks his friends for their help and support during Wayne’s illness.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is assisting the family.
