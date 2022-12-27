ROWE, Walter Lawrence, 95, of Cameron and formerly of Canton was born March 2, 1927 and died December 13, 2022 in Spooner.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

