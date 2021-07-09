Walter Babineau, age 96, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Rice Lake.
Walt was born on July 31, 1924 in Minaki, Ontario Canada. He graduated from the Warroad High School in Warroad, MN and then entered the United States Army in 1943 during WWII and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He was married to Donna Fristad on July 11, 1948 in Kelliher, MN. Walt owned and operated the Kelliher Independent weekly newspaper, sold the business in 1951 and bought the Spring Valley Tribune and later started Valley Litho in Spring Valley, MN and then moved to Rice Lake, WI in 1980.
He enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Chetek, WI, traveling to Nevada and being with his kitty.
He is survived by a daughter, Linda Babineau; two sons and three daughters-in-law, William and Shelly Babineau, James and Jodi Babineau, Vicki Babineau; 11 grandchildren, Brian Babineau, Mark (Sara) Babineau, Kristy (Craig) Olson, Nicholas Babineau, Matt Babineau, Sarah Babineau, Sadie (Steve) Anderson, Brooke Babineau, Spencer Babineau, Sydney Babineau and Kendahl Babineau; seven great grandchildren, Lily and Noah Olson, Nora and Brie Babineau, Ellis, Camilla and Evey Anderson; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Babineau; a son, Walter Scott Babineau; his parents, Wasyl and Sofia Babineau; three brothers, Nicholas, Don and Bob Babineau.
Funeral Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Barron County Humane Society.
