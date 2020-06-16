Walter Reich passed peacefully with his daughter and wife by his side on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was born and raised in Rice Lake, WI. to Herman R. Reich (deceased) and Frances C. Reich (Baxter). Walter spent most of his career in Law Enforcement, either serving as a Police Officer, teaching, training and corrections.
He lived a life of adventure including serving overseas during Vietnam, travel in the States and abroad, piloting, scuba diving, skydiving, motorcycle enthusiast, fishing and hunting. He loved to restore old homes and furniture, bike and fitness activities. He was a man of few words but, a big heart. Any dog in need could find a home with him. If you needed help with anything, he was there.
I believe he would say that his biggest accomplishment in life has been raising our daughter, who was adopted from China in 2004 at the age of 1. She is a testament to his commitment as a Father. He will be missed by many but, never forgotten.
Walter is survived by his Wife, Ruthanne Sardou-Reich and Daughter, Grace Emilie Si Yu Reich, of Derby KS; Mother, Frances C. Reich (Baxter) of Rice Lake, WI; Brother, Bradford H. Reich of Denver, Colorado; Sisters, Cindy Staebell (Reich) of Cameron, WI., Gayle Reich, of Hayward, WI.; Nephews, John Staebell, of Cameron, WI and Michael Reich of St Croix, WI.
