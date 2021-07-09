Virginia Eileen “Ginny” Minkel, 90, of Rice Lake died, on July 1, 2021, at Woodstone Assisted Living. She was born May 4, 1931, in Rice Lake, WI to Wayne and Laura (Hill) Lewis.
She was married in Brill, WI on June 4, 1949, to Ronald Minkel who preceded her in death on August 30, 2008. During their marriage, Ginny enjoyed going on hunting and camping trips with Ron.
Ginny was a woman of strong faith. She was a lifelong member of the Grace Lutheran Church. Ginny was an avid reader; she could almost always be found sitting in a comfortable chair reading a good book.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Sarah) Minkel of Rice Lake; daughters, Laurie (Bruce) Peterson of Rice Lake, Wendy (Dennis) Zinsmaster of Rice Lake and Trudy (Larry) Mazel of Rice Lake; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Stursa and Evelyn Kodesh. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents, Wayne and Laura Lewis; and half brother, Bill Musolf.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brill with Lay Minister John Brunclik officiating. Burial will was in Nora Cemetery. Visitation was from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
