Viola Meisegeier, age 100, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
She was born on September 25, 1921 to Fred and Agatha (Rust) Kluge of Cumberland.
On May 23, 1942, she married the love of her life, Bob Meisegeier, at St. Luke’s Collingwood Church. They farmed in the Barron area for many years. She was Bob’s “hired hand”. We all have many titles during our lives and the proudest Vi had was that of “farmer”.
Outdoors was her favorite place to be. Vi loved watching birds come to her feeders, nurturing her flower and vegetable gardens, mowing lawn, fishing, four wheeling, cross country skiing, ice fishing, snowmobiling and spending time at the cottage with family. Inside was spent quilting, sewing, crocheting and baking. She made the best banana bread and pumpkin pies! Watching the Brewers and Packers kept her busy as well. If she couldn’t watch them on TV, she had them on the radio. Sporting her very own Brewers jersey, “Grams” enjoyed going to Target Field with the grandkids. Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed a tense game of marbles when everyone got together. Seeing her great-grandkids whether in person or FaceTime always made her face light up. She also found time to iron shirts when needed.
Vi had a strong faith and attended Salem Lutheran Church in Barron; she was on the funeral committee and enjoyed making quilts with the quilting group.
Surviving are a son, Larry (Elizabeth) of Mequon/Tucson; a daughter, Marlene (Terry) Kirkman of Barron; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Meisegeier, Andrew (Rebecca) Meisegeier, Nathan (Alicia) Kirkman and Sarah (Bryan) Bisonette; great-grandchildren, Riley and Dylan Meisegeier, Lydia Meisegeier, Eli and Ike Bisonette and Krew Kirkman; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brothers, Alenous and Norbert Kluge; and a sister, Vera Klopotek.
A funeral service for Vi Meisegeier will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Nielsen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
To view the service, it can be watched on Face book at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church site.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
