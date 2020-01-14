Vickie L. Konop
Vickie Konop, age 62 of Blaine passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2020.

Preceded in death by first husband, Steve Rodman; father, Earl Capouch. Survived by husband, Mike G. Konop; children, Jackie (Brandon) Salisbury, Adam Rodman, Daniel Rodman, Michael A. Konop; granddaughter, Audriana Rodman; mother, Arlou Capouch; sister, Sue Capouch; brothers, Gary Capouch, Terry (Jaci) Capouch; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at North Heights Lutheran Church (1700 Hwy. #96 W. Arden Hills, MN) Visitation will be at church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kozlak-Radulovich is serving the family.

