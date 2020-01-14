Vickie L. Konop

Vickie Konop, age 62 of Blaine passed away unexpectedly January 6, 2020.
Preceded in death by first husband, Steve Rodman; father, Earl Capouch. Survived by husband, Mike G. Konop; children, Jackie (Brandon) Salisbury, Adam Rodman, Daniel Rodman, Michael A. Konop; granddaughter, Audriana Rodman; mother, Arlou Capouch; sister, Sue Capouch; brothers, Gary Capouch, Terry (Jaci) Capouch; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at North Heights Lutheran Church (1700 Hwy. #96 W. Arden Hills, MN) Visitation will be at church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Kozlak-Radulovich is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.