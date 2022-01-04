Vicki Heinsohn, age 57, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, December 31, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI with her loving family surrounding her.
She was born on September 23, 1964 in Edgerton, WI to Lee “Corky” and Sharon (Williams) Wescott. Vicki graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1983. She was married to Clark Heinsohn on September 25, 1993 in Rice Lake. Vicki worked for WalMart Optical for many years where she was loved by all of her customers.
Vicki had a great zest for life and lived her life to the fullest. She had a smile and a personality that could light up any room. Vicki loved her dogs and anyone else’s dogs. She enjoyed going out with her girlfriends, holding everyone’s children, snowmobiling, boating, floating down the river, fishing, and dancing.
Vicki was a loving and kind person and touched everyone’s lives that came into her path.
She is survived by her husband, Clark Heinsohn; a son, Kyle Heinsohn (Halley); her mother, Sharon Wescott; three sisters, Sheila (Lanny) Loew, Janey (Randy) Crotteau and Cheri (Russell) Schnacky; a brother, Brian (Judy) Wescott; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee “Corky” Wescott.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Masonic Lodge in Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.