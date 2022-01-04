Vicki Heinsohn, age 57, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, December 31, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI with her loving family surrounding her.  

She was born on September 23, 1964 in Edgerton, WI to Lee “Corky” and Sharon (Williams) Wescott.  Vicki graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1983.  She was married to Clark Heinsohn on September 25, 1993 in Rice Lake.  Vicki worked for WalMart Optical for many years where she was loved by all of her customers.  

Vicki had a great zest for life and lived her life to the fullest.  She had a smile and a personality that could light up any room.  Vicki loved her dogs and anyone else’s dogs.  She enjoyed going out with her girlfriends, holding everyone’s children, snowmobiling, boating, floating down the river, fishing, and dancing.  

Vicki was a loving and kind person and touched everyone’s lives that came into her path.  

She is survived by her husband, Clark Heinsohn; a son, Kyle Heinsohn (Halley); her mother, Sharon Wescott; three sisters, Sheila (Lanny) Loew, Janey (Randy) Crotteau and Cheri (Russell) Schnacky; a brother, Brian (Judy) Wescott; many nieces, nephews and cousins.  She was preceded in death by her father, Lee “Corky” Wescott.  

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.  

A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Masonic Lodge in Rice Lake.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated.      

