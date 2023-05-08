Verna Jane Doyen, age 86, of Birchwood, WI, died Monday, May 1, 2023 in Eau Claire, WI.

She was born on October 25, 1936 in Ogema, WI to Victor and Hulda (Anderson) Rumberg.

