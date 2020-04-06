Verna Schrage, 78 of Turtle Lake passed away on April 4, 2020 at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI. Verna was born on June 3, 1941 in Cumberland, WI to Henry and Ida Schrage. Verna grew up and attended school in Turtle Lake and was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, where she was baptized and confirmed. After graduating she attended River Falls Teaching College to become a teacher. Verna never had any biological children, but she had hundreds of students that she dearly loved and poured her life into. Teaching was her identity. She enjoyed her career for 43 years before retiring. Verna cherished spending time with her family and friends and was always up for a competitive game of cards. Verna also took some memorable trips with teacher friends. She would have her bags packed and ready to go on the last day of school.
Verna is survived by her sister; Shirley Leschisin of Turtle Lake, nieces and nephews; Jana (Scott) Orf of Turtle Lake, Laura (Kurt) Abramson of Turtle Lake, Susan Quaranta of Eau Claire and Joe (Angie) Leschisin of Turtle Lake; eighteen great-nieces and nephews, eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida Schrage.
A private family burial will be held followed by a public memorial service at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
