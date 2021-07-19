Verl V. Verhulst, age 77, of Barron passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.
Verl Vilas Verhulst was born on March 9, 1944 to Vilas and Mable (Gauerke) Verhulst in Dorchester, Wisconsin. He attended grade school in a country school near Abbotsford and graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1962.
He attended UW River Falls, graduating in 1966 with an Education Degree in Agriculture and Biology. He was then one of the first students accepted into the newly structured Graduate Program in the School of Agriculture. While at River Falls, he was a charter member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and worked his way through school with jobs on area farms, in the maintenance department at the University, and driving milk truck.
He met his wife, Carolyn (Erickson) at River Falls and they were married on December 10, 1966 at First Lutheran Church in Barron. He started his first teaching job in the spring of 1967 in Birnamwood, Wisconsin, a position he would hold for the next three years.
While Verl was a wonderful educator, his real desire was to drive a milk truck, something he had watched as a small child looking out the window from the living quarters above the cheese factory that his parents owned. One of his familiar phrases was, “I was born above a cheese factory” and that seemed to set his career destiny. In 1970, Verl and Carolyn moved to Barron, bought a small farm and a milk route from her father, Lester Erickson, and there began his 35 year career.
Over the years, both the farm and the routes expanded, but the real joy in his life was the birth of his children, Kristin and Kurte, and then the addition and fun of 4 terrific grandchildren. His patrons could count on seeing the pictures he always had of the kids and hearing the stories of them. While driving truck was truly a passion for Verl, his pride in his family exceeded all else.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Barron, served as a director for many years at Barron Farmers Union, served as a 4-H leader and with others, started the Country Siders 4-H Club. After selling the farm to his son, he “retired” to driving school bus for Barron Schools, semi-truck for Nuto Farms of Rice Lake, and Indianhead Holsteins of Barron.
Verl is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Kristin (Gordy) Schultz and son, Kurte (Jeanette Goodlet); grandchildren, Kendall, McKinley, Amelia and Weston; as well as other family and friends.
A funeral service for Verl Verhulst will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Barron with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.