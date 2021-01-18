Vergean Stewart, age 82, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Cambridge in Rice Lake surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 18, 1938 in Bloomer, WI to Galand and Almira (Marek) Windsor. Vergean graduated from Bloomer High School in 1956 and was married to Stephen Stewart on August 3, 1957 in Bloomer. Vergean babysat for many years, they owned and operated the Stewarts Cottage Grove Resort in Spooner from 1973-1986, she was also a cook at Terrace View Nursing Home in Spooner and Our House in Rice Lake.
She loved to play cards, do crafts, snuggle with her grand babies, take care of her dogs and flower garden.
She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Stewart; a son, Curtis Stewart; a son-in-law, Don Mireau; six grandchildren, Sara (Travis) Bartle, Samantha (Derek) Swan, Donald “JR” (Krysti) Mireau, Johnathan (Gloria) Stewart, Cayla (Louie) Bintz and Kelsi Stewart (Austin); six great-grandchildren; four step great- grandchildren; three step great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnold (Marlene) Windsor; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; two daughters, Carla Stewart and Connie Mireau; a great grandson, Watson; four brothers, Herbert, Norbert, Marvin and Delmer.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring 2021. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
