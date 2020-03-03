Vonnie Holmes age 75, of Rice Lake, WI died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Meadowbrook of Chetek after a long illness.
She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on September 6, 1944. Vonnie was raised in Frazee, Minnesota by her loving Aunt Kike after the death of her mother at 3 years of age. During high school she played the saxophone in a band. She graduated from Frazee High School in 1963. She moved to St. Paul with her sister Joanne and a dear friend Jeannie after graduating high school.
Vaughan worked for many years as an administrative assistant in the transportation department at ISD 196 in Rosemount, MN. Having retired early with a physical disability she remained active in the Union SEIU Local 284 for many years as a representative. This allowed her to travel to many places and meet many different people over the years. At 40 years of age she realized she had a love for flying. She fought hard for others basic human rights.
She was passionate about the things she believed in always one for a good debate in politics with others. She loved spending her free time going to her grandson’s sporting events such as hockey and soccer. Vonnie enjoyed doing crafts such as crocheting and making clothes for her kids in their younger years. She was a fantastic baker especially around the holidays. She loved music. Elvis Presley was her all time favorite. Vonnie was the type of person that people gravitated to. She told it like it was and people appreciated her honesty. She was known as someone who was always willing to help anyone in need. She never longed for what she didn’t have and always appreciated what she did have. She will be missed greatly by family and friends, but will always remain in our hearts.
She is survived by brothers, Richard Ovsak and William Ovsak; children, Rich (Heidi) Holmes, Stacy Holmes and George Holmes; grandchildren, Zach (Tina) Holmes, Ben (Savanah) Holmes, Hunter (Ashely) Holmes, Max Holmes, Bryce Holmes, Bailey Holmes; and a great grandson, Easton Holmes. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Mary Tracy; father, John Steven Ovsak; brothers, George Ovsak and John Ovsak; a sister, Joanne Ovsak Murray and an aunt, Anastasia “Kike” Tracy Mathiason.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the people at Meadowbrook of Chetek and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. It was evident how much she was cared for. She developed wonderful friendships while being in their care.
