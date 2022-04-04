Troy "Skrappy" Schulenberg was a Huge Green Bay Packers Fan. He loved cooking, eating, fishing and grilling. He loved spending time outdoors.

Troy is survived by his mother, Tina Marie Jenson (Schulenberg); his step-father, Steven Paul Jenson; brothers, Damien Robert Georgeson (Sheriece), Zachary Steven Jenson (Abigail).

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Schulenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments