Troy Louis LeVan, age 53, of Cameron, WI, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 8, 1968 to Robert and Christine (Malone) LeVan.  Troy was an appliance technician for many years.  

He is survived by a son, Tyler LeVan (Jamie Barta); a daughter, Alesia (Chris) Williams; six grandchildren; his parents, Robert and Christine LeVan; two brothers, Robert C. LeVan (Natalie) and Terence LeVan (Angie); four sisters, Amanda (Blake) Harris, Dorothy LeVan, Heidi (Garrett) Stephan and Bethani Marincel; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by a  sister-in-law, Kim; a nephew, Damien; grandparents, Robert and Evelyn LeVan and Charles and Dorothy Malone.

A celebration of his life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Red Cedar Community Church in Rice Lake.  Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Richard M. Schulze Family American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 2500 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments