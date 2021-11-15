Troy Louis LeVan, age 53, of Cameron, WI, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 8, 1968 to Robert and Christine (Malone) LeVan. Troy was an appliance technician for many years.
He is survived by a son, Tyler LeVan (Jamie Barta); a daughter, Alesia (Chris) Williams; six grandchildren; his parents, Robert and Christine LeVan; two brothers, Robert C. LeVan (Natalie) and Terence LeVan (Angie); four sisters, Amanda (Blake) Harris, Dorothy LeVan, Heidi (Garrett) Stephan and Bethani Marincel; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Kim; a nephew, Damien; grandparents, Robert and Evelyn LeVan and Charles and Dorothy Malone.
A celebration of his life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Red Cedar Community Church in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Richard M. Schulze Family American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 2500 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.