Todd Ryan McCoy passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rice Lake WI on March 8, 2021. He was born March 12, 1977, to Michael and Anne McCoy in Woodstock, IL. Todd attended St. Mary School and Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in May, 1999, with a degree in Environmental Sciences.
Todd’s degree and internships took him to many different locations, including MO, IN, WY, WV and FL, watching and banding all types of wildlife. His love of nature and animals brought him to Rice Lake where he found the property which gave him daily viewings of many different animals; his beloved deer, bears and, of course, his birds. Nature also fueled his hobby of photography. Todd was employed by the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Barron, WI and leaves behind many dear friends from his years of employment there.
Todd is survived by his mother, Anne of Woodstock, IL; brothers, Jason (Maureen), Maura, Cody and Quinn of Aurora, IL; Peter (Kate), Jackson and Henry of Louisville, KY; and Dan (Lindsay), Liam and Delaney of Naperville, IL; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mike in August of 2017 and his grandparents.
The funeral will be at St. Mary Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock, on Saturday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Burt Absalon officiating. The Mass will also be live-streamed from St. Mary through their Facebook page. Because of Covid, there will be no visitation prior to the Mass, but a gathering will be held outside at Calvary Cemetery, Jackson Street, where Todd’s cremains will be inurned.
Memorials in his name may be made to Crex Meadows, Endowment Fund, 102 Crex Avenue, Grantsburg WI 54840, to promote more wildlife research or to the American Cancer Society, to honor his father’s fight. Todd’s family, in dealing with his unexpected passing, asks that everyone take the time each day to tell your family and the friends in your life how much you love them; keep in touch because each day is precious and there should never be any regrets.
Arrangements were jointly made by Skinner Funeral Home, 1245 1st Avenue, Cumberland, WI 54829 and Schneider, Leucht, Merwin, & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock.
