Todd Walker, age 47, of Stanley, WI, died Thursday, January 21, 2021.
He was born on October 14, 1973 in Rice Lake to Irving and Shirley (Dostal) Walker. Todd attended school and graduated from Rice Lake High School. He worked for Burger King, KFC, a packaging company and worked on cars.
Todd always had a smile on his face, watching the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Black Hawks and dirt car racing. He enjoyed being part of the Special Olympics and loved being with his family.
He is survived by his father, Irving (Leona) Walker of Cameron; his mother, Shirley Neely of Rice Lake; a sister, Kim Stoner of Rice Lake; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by a brother, Craig Dostal; stepfather, Mike Neely; grandparents, Wilfred and Edna Dostal, Eugene and Pearl Walker; an aunt, Carol Vesper.
Visitation was held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in the Cedar Lake Cemetery in Rice Lake.
