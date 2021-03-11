Timothy Bergman, 72, of Arlington, TX died on Tuesday, February 23,2021.  

Mr. Bergman was born March 12, 1948. The son Einar and Geraldine Mae Hays Bergman. He grew up in Sarona, WI.

Surviving him are three sons, Eric John, Micheal Phillip, Matthew James; one sister, Desaree Bergman Elwood; newphews, Derek Hayden Elwood, Christopher Einar Elwood, John Hess; niece, Gretchen  Desaree Hess Short.

He was proceded in death by his parents, Einar John Bergman and Geraldine Mae Hays Bergman; one sister, Pamela Lesa Bergman Hess.

He was a resident of Michigan City, In and an Elston High School Graduate.

He served in the Air Force for four years and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was a home contractor in Texas.     

