Timothy Cook Sr. age 52, of Oshkosh died on Friday, December 31st 2021 in an industrial gas explosion, in Shawano County.
He was born on July 22nd 1969 to James, and Charlotte (Biggs) Cook in Cudahay, WI. He was raised in Barron County, and attended Cameron, and Barron schools. He resided in Oshkosh for the past 20+ years where he owned and operated All State Asphalt.
Tim was a kind, generous, and loving man, whose life was an example to his family, and friends that despite a rough start, through hard work, and perseverance one can become a successful, contributing member of society.
He is survived, and missed dearly by his mother, Charlotte “Ruth” Balistreri; sons, Robert Knight (Chrystal Akins), Timothy Cook Jr., Dylan Homme; daughter, Salone Schultz (Dylan Smetana); step-daughters, Dallas Buss and Dyani Chamberlin; grandchildren, Frankie Knight, Allezay and Presley Smetana, Alayla Cook, Raelynn Riley, and one on the way; brothers, Todd and Troy Cook; niece, and nephew, Gracian, and Jace Cook; girlfriend, Rainie Bouchonville; and son Karsten; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; countless friends; and his “shadow” Joey Pepin.
He was preceded in death by his companion of 20 years, Renee Chamberlin; his father; a brother Bobby; step-father Leonard Balistreri; paternal, and maternal grandparents, Loman and Verna Cook, and Clinnie and Francis Biggs.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January, 15th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at A Crossroads Chance, 800 Oregon St, Oshkosh.
