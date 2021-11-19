Thomas Haase, age 63, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on August 11, 1958 in Rice Lake to Virgil and Carol (Voelker) Haase. Tom graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1976 and received fourth place in state in Wrestling his senior year. He met the love of his life Kim LeFevour at the Pool Hall in 1975 and was married to her on June 13, 1981 in Haugen, WI. Tom worked for Wright Products 1977-1979, drove school bus, started working for GTE in 1979 and then became a cable splicer in 2000. Tom started his own company Splicerite in 2005 and then worked for Charter/Spectrum as a constructor coordinator until 2019.
He drove a racing car - Haase #1 from 1991-1996, street cars for two years and super stock for 4 years. He was a third baseman for softball team Edelweiss and Tappers and was offered a Minor League contract.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, making his own rules, everyone had to follow (Period) End of story.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Haase; a daughter, Beth Haase (Marquis Turner); brother, Jeff (Jan) Haase; a sister, Sandy (Rick) Kubesh; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Carol Haase.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Rice Lake Moose Lodge. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is assisting the family.
