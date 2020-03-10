Thomas Juza, age 89, of Haugen, WI, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 22, 1930 in Rice Lake, WI to Charles and Josephine (Baker). Tom graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1948 and then entered the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged in August 1951. Tom was married to Lorraine Mlejnek on December 6, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. He worked for Fehr Concrete/County Concrete for over 30 years and retired as plant manager.
He loved woodworking, hunting, fishing and taxidermy. Tom played baseball in his younger years. He was loving, patient, kind and treated his wife and girls as his queen and his princesses.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Juza; seven daughters, Linda and Bob Nelson, Cindy and Donn Thomas, Karen and Tim Bernard, Christine and Dan Haun, Mary and Dean King, Jeanie Crotteau and Bob Ellis and Sandra and Rick Timmers; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Dave Marshall and Bob Crotteau; a grandson, Joe Crotteau; his parents, Charles and Josephine Juza; two brothers, Bernard Sr. and Charles Jr. Juza; a sister, Dorothy Kokesh
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Dave Oberts officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
