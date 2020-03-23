Thomas Louis Branish, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI died on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home with his loving family surrounding him.
He was born on October 10, 1929 in Haugen, WI to Paul and Mary (Dubramysal) Branish. Tom attended school at Ben Franklin School and Holy Trinity Catholic School. He entered the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. Tom was married to Fern Tessling on May 15, 1954 in Turtle Lake, WI. He worked for Paul’s Sheet Metal in Rice Lake for over 20 years as a sheet metal laborer.
Tom loved hunting, fishing, shooting dice, playing cards, trapping, cutting wood, and making maple syrup.
He is survived by his wife, Fern Branish of Rice Lake; a son, Dan Branish (Susan Lindquist) of Rice Lake; a daughter, Diane Wampfler; four grandchildren, Brian Wampfler, Devon Branish, Tony Wampfler (Alyssa Reed) and Desiree Branish; two great-grandsons, Reed Wampfler and Delton Branish; other extended family, Wayne Wampfler, Penny Branish, Dawn (Marc) Derr and Jayne Carr; sister-in-law, Lois Drost; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a son, Duane Branish; his parents, Paul and Mary Branish; a brother, Paul Branish Jr.; a sister, Marie (Robert) Sager.
Private family services will be held, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
