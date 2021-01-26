Thomas Quinn, age 65, of Spooner, WI, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
He was born on November 18, 1955 in Cumberland, WI to Erland and Rovella (Hantke) Quinn. Tom graduated from the Cumberland High School in 1975 and entered the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged. He has worked for Cemstone as a dispatcher and plant manager for 38 years - “Ready Mix Batchman The Best”. Tom was married to Margie Haus of June 7,1986 in Rice Lake.
Tom loved country music, dancing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, pontooning and traveling, especially to Mexico with his wife, Margie. His greatest love was being with his grandchildren. He turned his cabin into his home where he enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a very proud dad and grandfather. Ever Sunday was devoted to his beloved Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Quinn of Spooner; two sons, John (Lisa) Quinn of Cameron and Mike Quinn of Cameron; two daughters, Angela Quinn of Appleton, WI and Trisha (Dustin) Danielson of Hudson, WI; nine grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Tommy, Brady, Beaudee, Marco, Mikade, Hailey and Brock; three brothers, Lee (Susan) Quinn of Jacksonville, FL, Don (Carol) Quinn of Rice Lake and Jim (Barb) Quinn of Manawa, WI; a sister, Shelley (Gary) Harker of Apple Valley, MN; two brothers-in-law, John Prince and Gary Haus; four sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Ryan, Judy (Ray) Smith, Cindy (Gene) Tomesh and Carol (Duane) Millard; many nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Travis Smith and Trevor Smith; his parents, Erland and Rovella; a sister, Patricia Prince; a brother-in-law, Albert Haus.
A private family service was held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
A public visitation was held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
