Thomas Alan Chido

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
74 years, 11 months and 23 days, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Tom was born in Spooner, WI on March 1, 1947 to Lawrence and Roberta “Tiny” (Gilbert) Chido. He was raised in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School in 1965. Tom attended Barron County Teachers College and UW River Falls. He was married to Mary Jill Novotny on June 7, 1968. They moved to Hudson and he taught at St. Patrick's Catholic School from 1968-1973. In 1973 returned to Spooner to work in the family business, C&J Body Shop and took over ownership in 1978. Tom continued to operate the business with his sons, Tommy and Zeppi until his retirement in 2016.
