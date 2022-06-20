Thomas Alan Chido

74 years, 11 months and 23 days, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.  

Tom was born in Spooner, WI on March 1, 1947 to Lawrence and Roberta “Tiny” (Gilbert) Chido. He was raised in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School in 1965. Tom attended Barron County Teachers College and UW River Falls. He was married to Mary Jill Novotny on June 7, 1968. They moved to Hudson and he taught at St. Patrick's Catholic School from 1968-1973. In 1973 returned to Spooner to work in the family business, C&J Body Shop and took over ownership in 1978. Tom continued to operate the business with his sons, Tommy and Zeppi until his retirement in 2016.  

