Tensie Brackee, 66, died Oct. 3 and was born May 3, 1955, in St Croix Falls, WI to John William and Margie Ione Edwards, Jr.
She was married in Mossy Rock, WA on June 3, 1989, to Richard Brackee, who preceded her in death.
Tensie enjoyed spending time out on the road while riding sidecar on the motorcycle, admiring her flower beds, and listening and occasionally dancing along to Elvis, Kenny, and Dolly. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She would spend hours upon hours decorating her home, and baking delicious treats when she could. Most of all, Tensie loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Bennett of Cameron, WI; son, Paul Vernon Bennett III of Rice Lake, WI; three grandchildren; one great grandson; two daughters, Betty Ann Brackee of Comstock, and Terry Lynn Gonzales of Centralia, WA; son, Chester Brackee of Elma, WA; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Dennis Edwards of Riverton, WY, and Dale Halverson of Grantsburg, WI; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; her two sisters, and one brother.
A graveside committal service will be held at noon Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Elim Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.