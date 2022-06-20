We are devastated to announce the unexpected passing of Tara Marie LeMay. Tara passed away on June 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a tragic car accident. This loss is completely unexpected and our family is absolutely devastated and unprepared.

Born to Sara Marie LeMay on March 6, 2011, Tara was a gift that brought our family so much joy as a baby. One of Tara’s favorite activities has always been music. She enjoyed playing the trumpet and singing in the choir at Elk Mound Middle School. Tara was an exceptionally hard-working student. She had many friends, teachers, and classmates that will miss her greatly. 

