Tammie Brunette, 53, of Almena, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born September 5, 1966 in Cumberland to James and Darlene (Neilsen) Williams.
Tammie attended Cumberland High School and worked at Dino's in Almena. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and later attended WITC to become a transcriptionist.
Tammie worked at Dr. Novak's Eye Center, Winkley's, and Olson's Hearing Center.
She was married in Florida on December 24, 2017 to Donald Brunette. Tammie was a sweet person, always willing to lend a hand. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Brunette; son, Chance Petersen; daughter, Kate Vaughn; mother, Darlene Williams; brothers, Dean (Cindy) Williams, and Steve Williams; sister, Heidi (Mike) Hermann; stepsons, Garth, D.J., Troy Brunette; stepdaughter, Shayann Brunette; nieces, Jenna Hermann, and Amanda Williams; great-nieces, Opal Williams, and Sophie Sherwin; nephews, Dusty Williams, Nick, Jake Hermann; grandson, Xavior Vaughn; uncle, Terry (Diane) Williams; aunt, Marlyn (Jim) Steege; and many other relatives and friends.
Tammie was preceded in death by her father, James Williams; granddaughter, Amelia Felix; niece, Abby Hermann; aunt, Jane Solberg, uncle, Eugene Neilsen; and grandparents, Happ (Ruth) Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland with Pastor Preston Paul officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 11, 2020. Honorary pallbearers are Dean Williams, Steve Williams, Garth Brunette, Jake Hermann, Nick Hermann, Kelly Freer, and Kathy Williams.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
