Tamara Thompson, age 62, of rural Barron passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home.
She was born on August 18, 1958 to the late Lewis and Darlene (Tollefson) Hanson of Ridgeland. Tamara graduated from Barron High School in 1976 and went on to nursing school in Madison.
After returning from Madison, she married Brad Thompson on June 25, 1988.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Brad and her beloved dog, Bell; is her sister, Denise (Tim) Pabich and family, Ben and Matt Pabich, Emily (Stephen) and Parker Golembiewski; her sister, Carla (John) Taft and family, Sonya (Andy) Hogan, Austin and Tyler Hogan; her sister-in-law, Linda (Mike) Mott and family, Brian and Melinda Mott. Tamara is also survived by many, many close friends too numerous to list.
Tamara was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Alissa Severude.
Tamara will be remembered for her remarkable generosity, her love of birds and flowers, and her everything cobalt blue. A gathering to celebrate her beautiful spirit and soul will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Church Barn located at 1615 13 1/2 Street, Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
