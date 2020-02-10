Susan Cooper of Cameron, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was 74
Susan was born on December 2, 1945 to Charles Henry and Mary Hannaford in Taylorville, Illinois. Susan grew up in Roodhouse, Illinois. In her adult years, she lived in Jacksonville, Florida and Chetek, Rice Lake and Cameron, Wisconsin.
Susan worked at Wright Products in Rice Lake for almost 29 years. For the past 14 years, she has been an appointment coordinator in the Imaging Department at Marshfield Clinic in Rice Lake. She adored her work family.
Susan loved her friends and family, but most of all, she loved her 3 Yorkies: Foxy, Ivy Rose and Dixie. She loved to feed the birds and squirrels and watch the bunnies destroy her garden every year. She loved to travel with her sisters, Shirley and Sara, and be on the lake in the summer.
Susan is survived by 2 daughters: Tracy (Kurt) Schieffer of Rice Lake and Tina (James) Quelle of Barron. She has 5 grandchildren; Nate (Jess) Elwood, Lindsay (Nick) Mauthe, Eric (Jenna) Elwood, Chase Trulson and Jordan (Alex) Lipp. She has a great grandchild: Adeline Marie Elwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hank and her brother-in-law, Dennis Hertz.
A celebration of Life will be held at Lehman’s Supper Club in Rice Lake, WI on April 3, 2020 from 4:30-6:30PM. Friends of Susan and her family are welcome to attend.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.