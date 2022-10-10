Steven D. Roelse, 63, of Exeland, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home of medical issues.

He was born on January 8, 1959 in Sheboygan, WI to Donald and Carol Roelse. They preceded him in death.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Roelse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments