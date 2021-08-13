After a two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer, Steve Carlson died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on August 9th, 2021. He was 55 years old.
Steven Michael Carlson was born August 3, 1966, in St. Cloud, MN to Russell and Edith (Laidig) Carlson. Steve graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1984. He then received his Machinist Certification from St. Cloud Vocational College and worked as a machinist for Harmony Engineering. While there, he built parts for nuclear submarines and Cray Super Computers. After meeting Kara in 1987, he decided to go back to college and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Computer Science and Mathematics. Upon graduation, he began his lifelong career with 3M starting at the Maplewood Headquarters on the Buy List Team. After briefly working in the Pharmaceutical Division, he transferred to the Cumberland, WI manufacturing plant as the IT Manager. Finally, his last transfer was to the New Ulm plant where he was the Supply Chain Manager. Steve held great pride and loyalty in working for the 3M Company and nothing brought him greater joy than using 3M sandpaper, glue, and tape.
In 1991 he married his true love, Kara Hopke of St. Cloud, MN and had four children: Barrett (25), Kate (24), Bennett (17) and Brock (14).
A talented craftsman, Steve proudly restored four houses in his lifetime, doing all of the demolition, carpentry, plumbing, welding, wiring, and finishing work himself. One of these home restorations was an Eastlake Victorian on St Paul’s Eastside, which won him a historical preservation award from the City of St. Paul. Steve did not believe in watching television or movies…. instead, he focused his time on his many talents and hobbies. He was an avid phillumenist (matchbook collector) and was a charter member of the Greatlakes Match Club. He also enjoyed computer programming, collecting music CD’s, and was a devoted car enthusiast.
Steve was preceded in death by his older brother Glen and his father Russell. He is survived by his wife, Kara of 30 years; his children, Barrett, Kate, Bennett, Brock, and his mother, Edith.
Steve will be remembered for his keen interest in the world around him, his steadfast confidence, and for being a deeply kind and adoring husband and father. He will be sorely missed.
Due to COVID there will be no public visitation and the funeral service will be held in St. Cloud for immediate family members only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.