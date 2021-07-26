Steven Snider, age 66, a resident of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 as a result of a traffic accident.
Steven was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to William and Verona (Lawrence) Snider, but primarily grew up on the family farm in Springbrook. He moved to Minong after graduating high school, and on a blind date he met Linda Olson of Spooner, WI. They were united in marriage on December 19th, 1981. He often mentioned that he’d previously been famous for red headed women not being his “type” and was offered a fortune if he’d been willing to marry one. He did turn that down, but married one years later anyway. He worked for the USDA inspecting product (primarily meat) to ensure public safety and fought actively to uphold the quality of the food being supplied to consumers. His job for the USDA required him to live in various places during his lifetime which included: Cashton, WI; Truman, MN; West Union, MN, and New Richmond, WI. He was a devoted husband, loving father, faithful friend, an avid outdoorsman and was an active member of the Red Cedar Church in Rice Lake.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda (Olson) Snider of Rice Lake, children Nathan Snider of Spooner, Jessie Snider (Charlie Trudelle) of Spooner and Julie Snider of Rice Lake, siblings: Patty Snider (Robin Reed) of Gordon, Dale (Sharen) Snider of Hayward, and Tom (Jan) Snider of Hayward and by a multitude of nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Verona (Lawrence) Snider. His brother Ronald Snider, his sisters Susan (Snider) Klein, and Diane (Snider) Olson.
Steven’s family would appreciate memorials to be directed to his wife Linda Snider or may be mailed to the Funeral Home to be conveyed to Linda.
Graveside services for Steven Snider will be held at Earl Cemetery on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Hildgendorf officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Spooner Funeral home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.brately-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.