Stephen James Norwick, age 72, died in his home after a brief battle with cancer on May 28th . Born and raised in Rice Lake, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Norwick, Rice Lake, as well as his brother, David Allen Norwick, Rice Lake, and his sister, Sister Judy Norwick of Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
Steve leaves behind his dedicated and loving wife of 35 years, Marge, and wonderful devoted sons, Steven Norwick, Minneapolis; Gary (Melissa) Nagel, Barron; and Joseph (Sunny) Nagel, Elk River; as well as two wonderful grandchildren, Noah Nagel and Ivy Nagel.
Steve is also survived by his brother, Tom Norwick (Chuck Borquist, deceased), San Francisco; sister, Mary Jean (Jim) Nussbaum, Denver; sister, Karen (Steven, deceased) Blatz, St Louis; and sister, Pat (Mike) Pajerski, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Steve had a joy for life when he was with his family and friends. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, and an inspiration to all. His warm wit and humor brought joy to those privileged to be a part of Steve's life.
