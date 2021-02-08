Steve furthered his education at Ripon College by earning his B.A. in Biology in 1977 and followed that with a Forestry Tech degree. While in college, Steve began his radio career, which he continued his entire life. He was able to pursue two of his passions; working for forty-plus years as a forestry technician for Rusk County in Wisconsin and as a D.J. for WWIB Radio for forty-one years.
Steve spent nearly all his life working and playing outdoors. Fishing trips with his par- ents, brothers, family, and friends were annual events throughout his life. He was also an avid racquetball player for many decades.
Steve was a dedicated man of Christ who be- friended many folks far and wide; touching lives both young and old. He was well known and much appreciated by people for his musical talent. Steve was a very accomplished keyboard player and singer - a passion that began as a very young man. His passing has left a very large hole in many, many lives.
He is survived by cousins, Linda Smit of Howey in the Hills, FL and Kathy Ray of Bloomington, IN; his brothers, Scott (Becky) Snyder and Cary (Kelly) Snyder; their children/ grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Snyder; their two sons, William and Thomas Snyder; Zachary (Cathlene) Snyder, and Shea Rose; her daughter Isabelle; Mickala (Kale) Fickland and her daughter, Tatum.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Northern Lakes Community Church, Cumberland with Rev. Tim Wright of officiating. Visitation will be from 1 hour prior to the service at the church. There will also be a visitation in Sullivan, IN at a later date. Burial will be a Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan, IN.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
